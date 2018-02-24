Ahad Cheema remained CM’s Punjab front man, says Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that Ahad Cheema the ex-head of LDA who has been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over corruption allegations in Ashiana Housing Scheme was front man of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to a press conference in Islamabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman said there is a nexus between Sharif and bureaucracy.

“Ahad Cheema was such a genius that he got contracts for LDA, Metro bus, Ashiyana housing scheme,” he said.

Imran Khan added that bureaucracy’s Godfather is Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, adding that IB’s Aftab Sultan is selecting which PML-N candidate could win which constituency.

He asserted that Qamar Zaman’s corruption is also for everyone to see. PML-N used him to clear names in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, recalling the SECP’s Zafar Hijazi and calling him another one of Sharif’s servants.

On the bureaucracy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he claimed that he made it very clear to bureaucrats in KP that they are public servants.

He mentioned the report compiled by International Monetary Fund (IMF) in which it is told that leaders of the third world countries like Pakistan earn kickbacks through mega projects. He reasoned that Multan Metro bus project cost Rs. 30 billion, but the bus has not been operated properly.

Talking about the police reforms in KP, he said both former and serving KP IGs have admitted that the government never pressured them. Comparing it to Sindh, he said AD Khwaja is considered as a bone of contention as he speaks against corruption in the province.

Advertisements