Ahmad Ali vows tit-for-tat response to Faryabis

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The Provincial Council chief for eastern Nangarhar province has warned if the people of northern Faryab province are not accepting an individual from the east as their governor, they will also not accept officials from other provinces.

President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Mohammad Dawood as new governor of Faryab province based on the suggestion of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG), but residents of Faryab province have been protesting against the government decision over the past two days. Marshal Abdul RasheedDustom, leader of the Junbish party, also reacted to the government decision.

Ahmad Ali Hazrat, Nangarhar PC chief, in a statement called on the central government not to reverse its decision and send Haji Mohammad Dawood Laghmani as the new governor of Faryab as soon as possible. “If it is a matter of non-acceptance, then we also do not accept the people of other provinces in the east as officials! We have accepted unsuccessful officials across Afghanistan and our capable people are opposed,” he added. He said if the government suspended the appointment of Mohammad Dawood as the governor, then the central government should recall the failed officials from the east, especially from Nangarhar.