Ahmad breaks six new records in World Junior Swimming Championship

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Promising young swimming star of Pakistan, Ahmad Durrani summed up his tremendous entry while making six new records in the recently held FINA World Junior Swimming Championship, played in Lima, Peru-2022.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Orakzai disclosed while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said Ahmad Durrani was brought up in Abu Dubai but given right of enrollment as Pakistani after confirming his name in the list of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association.

The promising young star Ahmad Durrani while representing Pakistan in the Fina World Junior Swimming Championship held in Lima, Peru-2022 in U14 and U16 categories and created six records.

In the 100m U14 freestyle Ahmad Durrani timed 01.01.177sec by breaking the old record of 1.03.94sec, in 100mbackstroke Ahmad Durrani crossed a distance with 1.04.28sec as new record after breaking 1.04.48sec.

In the 200m freestyle U16, the star of the day while marking his day with another record with his time showing 2.02.50sec by beating the old record of Amaan Siddiqui of 2.26.24sec, followed by 50mbackstroke where he finished with another record time 29.29sec in U16 category after beating the old time of his own created last year of 29.91sec.

In the 50 butterfly Ahmad Durrani timed 26.75sec after beating the old time of 27.31sec and in last but not the least Ahmad stunned his fellow swimmers when he created another new record in 200m backstroke U16 category with his time clock 2.25.57sec.

Muhammad Asif Orakzai said that Ahmad Durrani has a promising career in swimming and hopefully in future he would win back more laurels for country in international events. He said Ahmad is a very talented swimmer and that is why he was given playing rights on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association in the World event.

He said they held a Swimming Summer Camp two months earlier in which more than 200 swimmers in different age groups from U8 to U16 took part under qualified coaches headed by Asad Hoti, who remained as National Champion for Pakistan Navy for 16 long years. He said hosting the Swimming Summer Camps in Adil Khan Swimming Pool we have spotted very good new faces and hopefully they would give good results in future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said through such camps, good talented swimmers are coming to the national and international levels and if provided due opportunities to our young swimming talent, they would be marking their way at international level.

He also thanked Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan for providing all out facilities to the upcoming swimmers during the camps. He also made an appeal to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for making the Adil Khan Swimming Pool into an “All Weather Pool” in the province. (APP)