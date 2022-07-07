KABUL (Khaama Press): The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), headed by Ahmad Massoud, will reportedly meet with Taliban leaders in Dushanbe, according to Sputnik Tajikistan.

The date of the conference is currently undetermined, but it is planned to invite 50 participants to attend, including representatives from political parties, intellectuals, prominent people, and others.

According to Sputnik Tajikistan, citing a source within the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, the purpose of the conference is to seek a political solution to the current crisis and to build an inclusive government that includes all political factions in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe—the embassy of the former Afghan government—has been cited by the media as the source of this information’s veracity.

They claimed that neither official bodies nor National Resistance Front representatives had informed them of such information; hence they did not have such information.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Ahmad Massoud on his visit to Tajikistan and was interested in Massoud’s vision of the circumstances in Afghanistan, according to Asia Plus News, citing reliable sources.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, often referred to as the Second Resistance, is an anti-Taliban military alliance largely composed of members of the Northern Alliance and other fighters who are faithful to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

