Ahmad Shah’s residence restoration nears end

KANDAHAR (TOLOnews): Local officials in Kandahar province announced that the restoration work on the historic residence of Ahmad Shah Baba, one of the country’s most significant historical landmarks, has progressed 90% so far.

This residence, located in the heart of Kandahar city and built in the Bukhara architectural style, is several centuries old.

The restoration project for this historical site began 14 months ago, funded with 15 million afghani from the Ministry of Information and Culture’s budget, and is now in its final stages.

“Ahmad Shah Baba’s residence has been fundamentally restored with a budget of 15 million afghani from the Islamic Emirate’s funds, executed by the Ministry of Information and Culture. Currently, 90% of the restoration work is complete and will soon be ready for use,” stated Latifullah Fidai, the project engineer.

Abdul Salam Herawi, one of the project workers, said: “90% of the restoration work on Ahmad Shah Baba’s house has been completed in its original and traditional style. I personally have 20 years of experience in restoring historical monuments.”

Kandahar, one of Afghanistan’s ancient provinces, is home to numerous historical landmarks. Residents of this province have urged the government to prioritize the restoration and preservation of other historical sites in the area.

“Ghazi Ahmad Shah Baba was a very significant figure for the country. He was a great warrior, and his history and legacy must be given special attention, as these monuments serve as valuable historical documents,” stated Mohibullah Agha, a resident of Kandahar.

“Ahmad Shah Baba’s house is a historical site and should receive full attention because Ahmad Shah Baba was a great figure who made significant contributions to society,” said Hesamuddin, another resident.

“Other historical sites, such as the Shrine of the Sacred Cloak, Kokaran, the Charsoo Dome, and other historical landmarks, must also be restored, and the government should focus on them,” said Abdul Qadir, a resident of Kandahar.

According to the Kandahar Directorate of Information and Culture, in less than three years, other historical sites, including the tomb of Zarghuna Ana, the mausoleum of Mirwais Khan Nika, and Ahmad Shahi Pool in Spin Boldak district, have also been restored by the caretaker government.