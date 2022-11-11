Ahmed brothers involved in Arshad’s murder: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (INP): Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has alleged that murder of anchorperson Arshad Sharif is joint conspiracy of Ahmad brothers — Khurram and Waqar and Kenyan police.

Speaking during a private TV channel programme on Friday, the federal minister said that murder of Arshad Sharif was not a case of “mistaken identity” but it was target killing instead. Rana Sanaullah said that the Ahmad brothers along with Kenyan police killed Arshad Sharif and tried to paint another picture. Both the brothers have become suspicious as they were not providing access to their mobile phone’s data, he added.

He said that the deceased reached Kenya from Dubai on sponsorship of Waqar and he was staying in his flat. There were torture marks on Sharif’s body and this was a joint conspiracy of Waqar, Khurram and five Kenyan police officers, the interior minister added. He further stated that those who fired at the journalist were well aware whom they were shooting at. They knew which side Sharif was sitting, he said. “We have the evidence against those who forced Sharif to leave the country. Some people called him and told him to leave while some say that Sharif left due to the situation in the country. However, Arshad Sharif did not want to leave the country,” he added.

Sanaullah also said that a threat alert was issued to scare the slain journalist. He also revealed that there is evidence of how Sharif was made to sit in the plane from Peshawar. He also said that the person who helped Sharif get an online visa was Waqar, adding that the latter did not know the former before.

“We have the record of everything including why Sharif went to Waqar’s house and stayed as a guest,” said the minister, adding that Waqar is not being named in the case because the commission has yet to go and look into these matters. The interior minister said that he will request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to talk to the Kenyan president again because the Kenyan police are not cooperating.

Earlier, the chairperson of Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said that Sharif’s murder at the hands of Kenya’s police is being fully investigated to establish the facts surrounding the shooting.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the independent body has started a “full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting” of Arshad Sharif on the night of October 23 by Kenya’s General Services Unit (GSU) officers. The IPOA chairperson also addressed the reports claiming that Sharif was brutally tortured before being killed.

Arshad Sharif case: PFUJ decides to become party, forms five-member committee: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has decided to become a party in the senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination case and formed a committee, private TV reported on Friday.

After the leaking of graphic photos of Arshad Sharif’s body and post-mortem reports, the PFUJ has decided to become a party in the assassination case. According to the declaration, a delegation headed by PFUJ President Afzal Butt held a detailed meeting with the slain journalist’s mother, wife and his children.

The delegation members included Secretary Finance Lala Asad Pathan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) President Abid Abbasi, Secretary Finance Kashan Akmal, National Press Club (NPC) President Anwar Raza, Vice-President Maira Imran, Secretary Finance Nayyar Ali and Joint Secretary Talat Farooq. Sharif’s mother apprised the PFUJ delegation about the registration of cases against her son, Sharif’s letters to different authorities to seek protection and the reasons for his departure from Pakistan and Dubai.

Moreover, the delegation was also informed about the difficulties being faced by the family to get his post-mortem report and death certificate. Sharif’s mother expressed hopes that the killers of her son will be exposed through the efforts of the PFUJ. After the meeting, the journalist’s union formed a five-member committee headed by President Afzal Butt. The other members of the committee will include Secretary General Arshad Ansari, Secretary Finance Lala Asad Pathan, RIUJ President Abid Abbasi and NPC President Anwar Raza.

