Ahmed Butt suggests Dania Shah to deal with ‘personal’ matters ‘privately’

LAHORE (Web Desk): Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt has shared his two cents on the divorce of politician Aamir Liaquat and his third wife Syeda Dania Shah.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ahmed while calling out Dania said that he has zero sympathy for her and “the whole filth that has been created on social media over this divorce.”

The actor said, “You very well knew what you’re getting into when you married him and used every opportunity to be in the limelight. But making videos from your bedroom and now leaking personal video of your personal life is just beyond disgusting.”

He added that dragging her divorce in public and making circus out of it is sad. While the actor also said that Dania is using a victim card.

Ahmed made it clear that he does not have sympathy for either side but he was furious about social media has become “a toilet for such events.”

He concluded saying that no wants to see their matter on social platforms and suggested Dania to get a lawyer to deal with it privately.

Dania is said to have leaked an obscene footage of Aamir Liaquat from their bedroom. The former member of National Assembly may be seen in different degrees of nudity in it.

Earlier, Dania filed for divorce from her husband and demanded for Haq Mehr in her suit. The Court had issued notice to the politician and also summoned him on June 7.