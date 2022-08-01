Ahsan calls for aligning university education with job market’s demands

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has called for aligning the curriculum of universities with the demands of job market. He was talking to the newly appointed Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed who called on him here in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister said the higher education sector should be revamped to keep pace with the modern trends and requirements.

He said preferred fields and best universities should be selected for overseas scholarships and a competitive process for scholarships should be designed through the academic and performance audit system of universities.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the HEC Chairman to select best candidates for the Pak-America Knowledge Corridor project and also asked him to take measures to establish Dr AQ Khan Metallurgy Institute. He said despite economic crisis, ample funds have been provided to the HEC.