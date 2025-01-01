Ahsan Iqbal criticises PTI for targeting state institutions

F.P. Report

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N government saved the country from default.

Addressing a ceremony in Narowal on Sunday, he said that the PML-N government strengthened the economy through tough decisions.

“Our priority was to stabilize the country’s economy and put it back on its feet,” he said.

He claimed that the speed at which Pakistan avoided bankruptcy is unprecedented.

“There is no example in the world of a country recovering so quickly. Today, Pakistan needs unity and solidarity more than ever,” he said, adding that the government and Army Chief General Asim Munir are jointly striving for the country’s progress.

Ahsan Iqbal also remarked that on May 10, India suffered a historic and humiliating defeat, asserting that Pakistan has demonstrated its strength on the global stage.

He criticised PTI’s social media campaign, alleging that it continues to spread venom against the state and the armed forces.

“India is facing disgrace today, while PTI’s social media is busy targeting our own institutions,” he said.

He added that the nefarious designs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have now been fully exposed.

The minister also paid rich tribute to armed forces for defeating terrorism in the country.