Ahsan Iqbal criticizes PTI govt over targeting the opposition

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Blasting the PTI government over targeting the opposition, PML-N Secretary-General and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday described the speech delivered by Nawaz Sharif at the recently-held APC as a reflection of the party workers’ thinking and feelings.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Ahsan said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was trying to arrest the party president, Shehbaz Sharif, in an attempt to rig the November 15 elections for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. Imran Ahmed Niazi won’t be allowed to repeat the 2018 playbook, he said while addressing the prime minister directly and described the plan to get Shehbaz arrested as political terrorism.

Efforts were being made, such as the planned arrest of Shehbaz in a fabricated NAB reference, to cripple the PML-N’s election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan, Ahsan said.

The PTI government, he added, had also planned to rig the local government elections in Punjab and that’s every attempt was being made He said the PTI won the July 25, 2018 general elections by crippling the RTS system through magic.

The recent passage of different legislations by the Parliament was also a product of magic, the senior PML-N leader remarked. An attempt was being made to turn Pakistan into a fascist state by using NAB, he said.

The country has been experiencing another form of jurisprudence – NAB jurisprudence – under which every law is being defined and fitted into the anti-graft body’s narrative, Ahsan remarked. He questioned how the PPP and the PTI returned to power in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PML-N was defeated in Punjab when it had transformed the province during the previous tenure.

And even after that, Usman Buzdar-led government was imposed in the province by using magic when the PML-N was clearly had more members, he recalled.