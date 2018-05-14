Ahsan Iqbal discharge from hospital

F.P.Report

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was discharge from the hospital on Monday after received bullet injuries in a corner meeting of his party in Narewal on May 6.

He was injured during an assassination attempt at a corner meeting in his constituency at Narowal on May 6. The suspect has been arrested and in the custody of law enforcement Agency

The interior minister underwent two operations, one aimed at removing the bullet from his lower torso and the other to mend his broken elbow bone.

In a video message released today, Iqbal thanked the hospital staff for providing him with a good medical treatment as well as thanked all Pakistanis who wish and send him message for his good health.

He said in his twitter message “I chose a government hospital, and the way I was treated, it restored my faith in the public health sector,” he said.

The Interior minister said the bullet in his body will keep reminding him that we need to make Pakistan a center of peace and harmony. We need to struggle to remove the menace of hate from the country, he added

Advertisements