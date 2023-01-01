Ahsan Iqbal for promoting peace in society

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday said hatred, extremism and intolerance were major challenges in way of peace, national unity and sustainable economic development in the country.

He was addressing international Islamic peace conference on national accord for peace, inclusive education, social reconstruction and sustainable economic development organized by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University (IIUI).

The minister said that after escaping a terrorist attack, he decided to save the youth from hatred and terrorism. He said that hatred in the human mind destroyed intelligence and its ability to think in positive way. Ahsan Iqbal said that the base of conflict and violence was prejudice and led to extremism. The minister said that the success of any nation depended on the utilization of collective capacity.

He further said that polarization was the biggest enemy of national unity.

He said investment must be continuously provided with a favorable environment. Referring to the terrorism’s impact on the country, he said Pakistan had lost thousands of lives and billions of dollars due to extremism. Ahsan Iqbal said development and progress was impossible without peace and stability. “Eradicating hatred has become a social challenge” he said. He advised youth to promote peaceful co-existence.

On the first day, the speakers and presenters attended various thematic sessions on Peace, Islam and Pakistan as well as they presented papers on role of women and media in peace building, importance of national accord for peace, peace and social reconstruction. Addressing the conference, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik said social cohesion with ample access to opportunities was imperative. She opined Pakistan had one of the most strategic and important geographic setting across the world, it had abundance of natural resources, adding all such opportunities must be used as we had all the potential to shine.

She said inclusive education and social reconstruction were key components for sustainable development.

She hailed substantive efforts of IRI and hoped that the conference would bring practical and research based recommendation to solve the challenges.

Director General IRI Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq in his welcome address apprised of the details of the conference.

He said this conference and accord was initiative of Ahsan Iqbal and IRI that was indeed a new step to take ‘Paigham e Pakistan’ to a new destination.

He elaborated that the conference was based on themes of Pakistan’s challenges, Pakistan’s response towards challenges and way forward.

He thanked the minister, guests and speakers for his continuous support.

Abdul Quddous Sohaib, Director Islamic Research Centre, Bahauddin Zakriya University, Multan highlighted the aims and objectives of the conference.

He said this mission of IRI to disseminate peace was reconstructing the society. (APP)