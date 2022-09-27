Ahsan Iqbal urges business community to explore global markets for exports

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday called upon the business community to explore the global market for promoting Pakistan’s exports and bringing foreign exchange to the country so that Pakistan can grow faster.

He said the businessmen would have to be embedded with the spirit of the 21st century to go out and find new opportunities for increasing exports of Pakistan, which were vital to improve our economy.

He said this while addressing as the Chief Guest at a reception organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in honor of foreign diplomats.

Atadjan Movlamov Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Mohammed Karmoune Ambassador of Morocco and Dean of African Corps, Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Italy, UAE, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Philippine, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Jordan, South Africa, Malaysia, Iraq, Nigeria, Sweden, Germany, Bangladesh were present.

The representatives of Embassies of Japan and USA as well as Zamurrad Khan Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, senior political leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah and a large number of business community were present at the occasion.

In his welcome address, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the flash floods had created great problems for Pakistan’s economy.

He urged the foreign diplomats to play role to enhance the exports of Pakistan to foreign markets that would provide important cushion to our economy. He said that Pakistan was producing many quality products including marble, granite, textiles, surgical instruments, medical equipment, chemical and pharma products.

Besides, it also producing sports goods, leather products, food products including rice, fruits & vegetables, IT products and IT enabled services and cooperation of foreign diplomats was important to increase their exports.

Atadjan Movlamov Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Andreas Ferrarese Ambassador of Italy also spoke at the occasion and assured of their cooperation to promote business and economic interests of Pakistan in international market.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari newly elected President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik and Zafar Bakhtawari former Presidents ICCI also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the potential of joint ventures & investment in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

They urged the diplomats to cooperate in bringing more foreign investment to Pakistan that would enable our country to achieve sustainable economic growth and address economic challenges with ease. (APP)