Ahsan Iqbal’s arrest a ‘masterpiece of NAB-Niazi nexus’: Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed the government on Monday following the arrest of former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Claiming that the NAB was working on the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she called the arrest a ‘masterpiece of NAB-Niazi nexus’ in a press conference later in the day.

“They should be ashamed of arresting a man who had an operation three days ago,” she said.

The Narowal Sports Complex was initiated in the Pakistan People’s Party tenure and was facing several irregularities, she said.

“The PML-N after coming into power revived the project and Ahsan played a crucial part in its renovation,” she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party will continue calling out the incompetence of the incumbent government under the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The NAB said it arrested the PML-N leader in relation to the Narowal Sports City Complex case. The NAB Rawalpindi chapter had summoned Iqbal in relation to the case today.

In July 2018, the NAB had begun the investigation of the complex that has been raised with a whopping amount of over Rs3,000 million.