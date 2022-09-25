Ahsan says Pakistan suffering but Imran busy to shine his politics

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Sunday criticized Imran Khan in a public gathering outside Narowal Sports City, reported 24News HD TV channel.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the former premier Imran Khan is a liar who wanted to make a false case against him regarding Narowal Sports City and stopped the project because of politics.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Pakistani Cricket team played in this city in the year 2018 and the country was on the track to prosperity, all of which was destroyed by Imran Khan during the last four years in the wake of his political revenge.

Secretary General of PMLN said that Climate change has devastated the country with floods. The country is suffering from flood disasters, but Imran Niazi is trying to shine his politics. He even said that the whole world is trying to help Pakistan in the disastrous situation but Imran Khan is opposing and speaking India’s language for his personal interests. He also blamed Imran Khan himself put Kashmir in Modi’s Cradle.

Former Interior Minister said that the Ineligible Imran Khan destroyed the country’s economy. He had made deals with the IMF due to which the government had to raise the petrol prices and now, the government is putting in a lot of effort to stabilize the economy.

He also announced that they are working for the restoration and rehabilitation of the flood hit areas and soon they will initiate construction works according to the new infrastructure plan.

