‘Aid decline possibly due to women policies’

KABUL (TOLOnews): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Islamic Emirate seeks “respectful” relations with the new US administration.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Muttaqi said that political changes in the US have not only affected the Afghan currency but also caused instability in global currencies, including the Canadian dollar.

Muttaqi referred to the depreciation of the Afghan currency as a “propaganda wave.” When asked whether US aid has been reduced due to the Islamic Emirate’s policies towards women and girls, he acknowledged, “There are many factors involved, and this could be one of them.”

Muttaqi also criticized the submission of a request by an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor for the arrest of the Islamic Emirate’s leader and the head of the Supreme Court, calling it unjust. He said that such actions would not affect the Islamic Emirate’s engagement with other countries.

“These actions are largely provocative, with political motives behind them, and are unjust. Afghanistan experienced two decades of war, with 200 to 400 casualties daily, yet no such decisions were made against anyone,” he added.

Muttaqi remarked that the country is facing significant internal political and economic challenges. He emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s willingness to address issues with Pakistan that are directly related to Afghanistan. He reiterated that the Islamic Emirate seeks balanced relations with neighboring countries and does not oppose one country to favor another.