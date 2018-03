Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Police arrested the renowned Bollywood singer Aditya Naran for allegedly injuring the driver of Rickshaw after hitting with his car.

The Indian media outlet reported that Aditya Narayan was arrested in Versova area of Mumbai after he hit the rickshaw in which driver and passenger were injured.

In October last year, Aditya was caught on camera verbally threatening an Air Indigo Airlines staff at the Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh.

