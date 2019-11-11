Ailing former premier Nawaz’s ticket for London departure canceled

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Tickets for London departure of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan were canceled as his name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL), on Monday.

According to reports, Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and family physician Dr Adnan were scheduled to leave for London, today for treatment, via Qatar Airways’s commercial flight QR-629 from Lahore.

Sources confirmed that tickets were canceled by the Sharif family over non-removal of elder Sharif’s name from the ECL.

It may be noted that last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opposed the removal of prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to sources, the NAB in a response to a letter penned by the Interior Ministry had advised seeking a legal opinion from the Law Ministry over the matter of removing Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL.

“Several cases are under trial against Nawaz Sharif, we cannot give positive response unconditionally over the matter”, the letter reads.

The federal government has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment after his health deteriorated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had said it is up to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to recommend striking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources quoted PM Khan as saying that the former premier’s name was put on the no-fly list on the bureau’s recommendation and thus, its nod of approval would be required for removal of the name.

He had made these remarks while chairing a meeting of party spokespersons in Islamabad.