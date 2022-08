F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan filed his nomination papers for by-election on NA-24 Charsadda with the District Election Commission on Saturday.

The local leaders and workers of the allied parties including JUI-F, PML-N, QWP and PPP also accompanied on this occasion. President ANP District Nowshera, Shakil Bashir Khan Umerzai and other district and tehsil leadership of ANP was also present on the occasion.