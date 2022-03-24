Aimal warned not to violate LG polls code of conduct

F.P. Reprot

PESHAWAR: An Election Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan in Lower Chitral has warned ANP Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan not to violate the code of conduct or the directives of Election Commission related to KP Local Government Elections Phase-II.

The letter written to the ANP provincial president further warned that in case of non-compliance or violation of election rules again, a legal action would be strictly taken against him accordance wit the elections’ act 2017.

It said that the Monitoring Team of the Election Commission notices that Aimal Wali visited Tehsil Drosh, district Lower Chitral to address public gathering on March 24 despite that fact that there was a ban on such gathering and public addresses by the election commission.

Meanwhile, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali rejected the notice of the election officer and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should also have to take notice of the illegal use of government machinery by certain legislators of the ruling party.