Air ambulance for Nawaz Sharif to arrive on Wednesday: PML-N spokesperson

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has confirmed that an air ambulance will arrive in Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) to take former prime minister Nawaz Sharif out of the country for treatment.

She said this on Twitter account on Tuesday, she said that the doctors will start preparing Nawaz for his travels today.

PML-N leader added that the doctors will use steroids and other medicines to ensure that the former prime minister’s platelets are up to the levels that will be required for travelling.

The issue of removing Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List will be taken up by the sub-committee of the federal Cabinet today. The session will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The doctors instructed the family to get an air ambulance yesterday in view of the three-time prime minister’s health, she added.

She repeated that the doctors have urged that the sooner the PML-N supremo is moved out of country the better it would be for his health, the party’s Twitter account shared the statement on Tuesday.

Aurangzeb said that the biggest challenge that the doctors, who will treat Nawaz abroad, will be in identifying the diagnosis and determining the reason behind the low platelet counts of the PML-N leader. She added that the former premier’s health is deteriorating day by day.