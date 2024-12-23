Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Halifax Airport

(Web Desk) : In the third major aviation incident of the week, Air Canada Flight 2259, operated by PAL Airlines, was forced to make an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) on Saturday night due to a malfunctioning landing gear.

The flight, a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 registered as C-GPNA, departed from St. John’s International Airport (YYT) and encountered landing gear issues during its descent. At approximately 9:30 p.m. AST (1:30 a.m. GMT Sunday), the aircraft landed unevenly as one of its tires failed to deploy properly.

The faulty landing caused the plane to tilt at a 20-degree angle to the left, with sparks and a fire breaking out near the wing. Emergency crews, including Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) teams, promptly extinguished the flames and ensured the safety of all passengers and crew.

Passenger Nikki Valentine described the harrowing experience: “The plane tilted at about a 20-degree angle to the left during landing. We heard a loud crash-like sound as the wing skidded along the pavement. Shortly after, we saw fire and smoke near the left side of the plane,” she said.

Despite the urgency, Valentine praised the organized evacuation:

“Everyone moved quickly but in an organized manner to get off the plane as smoke began to fill the cabin,” she added.

The airport issued a statement confirming the incident and reported that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated and transported off the airfield. No injuries have been reported.

“Our airport was briefly closed, but one runway has been cleared for regular operations. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” the statement said.

Broader Aviation Concerns

This emergency landing marks the third major aviation incident in a week, raising concerns about aircraft safety and maintenance across the industry. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the landing gear malfunction.

While emergency procedures ensured the safety of those aboard, this incident underscores the need for stringent safety protocols and rigorous inspections to prevent future occurrences.