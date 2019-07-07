Air Chief awardes cash prizes among the medal winners of Special Olympics

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force awarded cash prizes among the winners of Special Olympics in a ceremony held at Headquarters, Central Air Command, Lahore.

Six PAF Persons with Special Needs participated in the Special Olympics and brought laurels to the country by winning medals in different categories of the games which were held at Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief congratulated the medal winners on their success and lauded their hard work and determination.

He urged them to work even harder to improve their standings in the world and help in raising the national flag in such events in the future. He also said that Pakistan Air Force had always focused on the well being of the Persons with Special Needs, be it in the field of education or extra curricular activities.

The Air Chief gave cash prizes to the medal winners which included Imran Ghaffar (02 Gold Medals in Cycling), Muhammad Umar (02 Silver Medals in Badminton), Yasir Bashir (01 Silver Medal in Cycling), Rizwan Tayyab (01 Bronze Medal in Basketball), Furqan Iqbal (01 Bronze Medal in Cycling) and Sabrina Touhid (01 Bronze Medal in Futsal).

Later on the Air Chief also interacted with the parents of PAF Persons with Special Needs and assured them of his support in addressing their problems on priority.