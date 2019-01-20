Air Chief congratulates Pakistan team

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Junior Squash team won the final match of 19th Asian Junior Squash Championship played at Pataya, Thailand. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is also President of Pakistan Squash Federation congratulated the team on bringing laurels to home.

He admired the great victory of Pakistani team against India in finals. He also appreciated the untiring efforts of coaching staff and Pakistan Squash Federation to train the players on international standards. The final was a thrilling contest between Pakistani and Indian Squash Junior teams. Both the teams displayed superb game of squash; however, Pakistani players won their respective matches.

In the first match Farhan Hashmi beat Veer Chotrani with the game score 02/11, 11/9, 11/7, 5/11 and 11/9. Veer dominated his opponent from the very start of the match and won the first game with the score 11/2. Farhan consolidated his grip on the match by winning second and third games with the score 11/9 and 11/7. Veer came back in the match by winning the fourth game.

However, the fifth and final game was won by Farhan earning him the title. Second final was easily won by Abbas Zeb beating Utrkash in straight sets with the game score 11/4, 11/2 and 11/6.