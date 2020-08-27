Air Chief inaugurates Centre of Artificial Intel & Computing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) achieved yet another remarkable milestone by inaugurating the ‘Centre of Artificial Intelligence & Computing’ (CENTAIC) here on Thursday.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the occasion, said a PAF press release.

The Air Chief formally inaugurated the newly established centre by unveiling the plaque.

Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said that establishment of ‘Centre of Artificial Intelligence & Computing’ (CENTAIC) was indeed a landmark initiative in the evolutionary journey of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) which would lead Artificial Inteligence Research and Development in both civil and military spheres.

He further said that technology had altered the characteristics of warfare in the 21st century and the vision of establishing the centre was to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence and its integration in Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s operational domain.

Earlier, Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), in his welcome address, gave a broad overview of the newly established centre.

The event was attended by former Air Chiefs, Principal Staff Officers and senior serving and retired Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers.