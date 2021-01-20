Air Chief meets Qatari Armed Forces’ Chiefs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan during his Three-day visit to Qatar called on Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem and Commander Qatar Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Ab-dullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti.

During the meetings, various matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion, said a PAF press release received here on Wednesday.

The Air Chief also met Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) Major General (Pilot) Salim Hamed Eqail Al-Nabet, at Al-Udaid Air Base.

On his arrival at the base, the Air Chief was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, where a smartly turned out contingent of QEAF presented him with the Guard of Honour.

Commander QEAF acknowledged the support of PAF towards training of QEAF personnel.

He also praised the successful progress of JF-17 program. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan commended the remarkable operational preparedness of Qatar Emiri Air Force and assured his counterpart of PAF’s full support; especially in the domain of training.

Both the commanders agreed to further reinforce bilateral cooperation.