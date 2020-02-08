Air chief meets Sri Lanka’s minister, offers defence cooperation

F.P. Report

COLOMBO: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday met with Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Defense Chamal Rajapaksa in Colombo.

Talking to the minister, Mujahid Anwar Khan has reiterated all-out support and cooperation to Sri Lanka in defence-related fields.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to further enhance existing bilateral cooperation between both countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

Later, the Air Chief had a meeting with Srilankan Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva. Matters related to bilateral defence collaboration and mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on January 28, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had paid an official visit to Sri Lanka where he had met top civil and military leadership, the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy had said.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and also held a meeting with Defence Secretary Maj Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and top military hierarchy.

During the meetings, they had discussed matters related to mutual interest, regional security and stability.