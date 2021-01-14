Air Chief meets Turkish counterpart

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On January 14th, honorable Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan held a meeting with the senior Military leadership of Turkey.

In this high-profile meeting the dignitaries discussed ways to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties, especially between the two air forces.

According to the official press release of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the Air Chief who is on a 4-day official visit to Turkey, held separate meetings with Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi AKAR and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar GÜLER.

While addressing the ceremony the Air Chief reiterated his commitment to enhance cooperation with Turkey in the fields of defence production, security and training by capitalizing on the respective strengths of each side.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also called on Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan Küçükakyüz.

The statement of PAF cited that both the commanders held comprehensive discussion on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces of the two brotherly countries to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

Both sides discusses Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s participation in the Anatolian Eagle multinational exercise in Turkey, Turkish Air force participation in various exercises organized by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), exchange & training of pilots and cooperation in defence production.