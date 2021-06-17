Air Chief: PAF capable of forcefully, timely responding to enemy

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has said that the Pakistan Air Force is a professional force, and it is capable of timely and forcefully respo-nding to enemy’s nefarious design against the country.

Addressed the course members and faculty of 50th PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) here on Thursday, he appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at Pakistan Navy War College.

The Chief of the Air Staff also commended Pakistan Navy’s valuable services to safeguard the maritime frontiers of the country.

About the prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the Air Chief expressed his confidence in the combat potential of Pakistan armed forces. He emphasized that our armed forces were ever ready to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Earlier, on his arrival at the PNWC, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Zubair Shafique.