Air Chief reaffirms commitment to strengthening Pak-Malaysia Air Force partnership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing military partnership between the Air Forces of Pakistan and Malaysia through joint training initiatives, particularly within the realm of air power.

He was talking to Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief General Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohd Asghar Khan bin Goriman Khan, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

These initiatives will encompass provisioning of both basic and tactical level training for personnel of the Malaysian Air Force.

The PAF Chief highlighted the robust bilateral defence ties between Pakistan and Malaysia. He conveyed his warm wishes to Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force on his maiden visit to Pakistan and highlighted the importance of collaboration in training, joint exercises and technology sharing.

The Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force lauded Pakistan Air Force’s achievements through indigenization and technological advancements.

The visiting dignitary expressed his keen desire to further consolidate the existing bilateral ties through enhanced collaboration in training, maintenance and operational excellence.

General Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Mohd Asghar Khan bin Goriman Khan expressed his deep admiration for the state of the art technological ecosystem witnessed by him during his visit to National Aerospace Science and Technology Park Silicon. He also appreciated the innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies and indigenously developed systems displayed at PAF NASTP pavilion during the ongoing International Defence Exhibition IDEAS-2024.

Later, the dignitary visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad including National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where he was briefed about the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force.

Besides, the meeting signifies a resolute commitment to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between the two countries. It focused on matters of mutual interest, military cooperation, joint training and collaboration in the industrial domain.