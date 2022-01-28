Air defense protects Moscow

MOSCOW (TASS): A new division of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system has taken up combat duty in the corresponding division of the anti-aircraft missile regiment in Dmitrov. This was reported on Friday in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“On Friday, January 28, the combat crews of the anti-aircraft missile division of the Dmitrovsky anti-aircraft missile regiment of the air defense unit of the Aerospace Forces near Moscow, which adopted the new divisional set of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, began to carry out combat duty for the air defense of Moscow and Central industrial region of Russia,” the statement said.

It notes that the new S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system arrived at its permanent deployment point in the Moscow region at the end of December from the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region after the successful initial combat firing. “Combat crews have prepared anti-aircraft missile systems and technical positions for combat duty for air defense in the established area of ??responsibility,” the ministry said.

The military department recalled that at present, the air defense of Moscow and the central industrial region of Russia as part of the V-KS air defense formations is provided by five anti-aircraft missile regiments equ-ipped with S-400 Triumph air defense systems.