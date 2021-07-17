“Air defense will not help”: the United States is developing new missile weapons

Andrey Kots

The Pentagon has taken another step in the confrontation with Russia and China – the defense concern Raytheon is creating a fundamentally new air-launched cruise missile with a nuclear warhead. The LongRange Standoff Weapon System (LRSO, Long Range Weapon System) is expected to seriously enhance the strike capabilities of the air component of the American nuclear triad. About the features of LRSO – in the material RIA Novosti.

Adjustable power

The first contract for a promising AGM-181 cruise missile for US strategic aviation was planned to be signed back in 2015. However, then the program found many opponents in Congress and the Pentagon, who argued that these weapons were too expensive and ineffective compared to other means of delivering a nuclear charge. Nevertheless, in 2017, the defense department ordered two versions of a cruise missile from Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

At the beginning of July this year, Raytheon was chosen as the main and only developer and allocated two billion dollars for design, flight tests and preparation of serial production. The promising system is planned to be adopted by 2027, mass deliveries to the troops – in the 2030s. The Pentagon expects to receive at least a thousand AGM-181s for the strategic bombers B-52 and the latest B-21.

Not much is known about the tactical and technical characteristics of the rocket. American generals have repeatedly stated that strategic aviation must have weapons capable of overcoming a modern layered air defense system. This means that the AGM-181 will use composite materials and other elements of the so-called stealth technology. According to experts, the flight range will be two and a half to three thousand kilometers, the speed – 800-850 kilometers per hour.

The Pentagon wanted two versions of the AGM-181 – nuclear and conventional. However, the conventional modification was eventually abandoned, since it, in fact, would duplicate the AGM-158 JASSM in service.

The nuclear warhead for the LRSO has already been chosen – this is the latest modification of mod 4 W80, well-developed by the industry. It was reported that the first W80-4 will be assembled by September 2025. The charge power is from five to 150 kilotons, which will equally effectively destroy both single targets (for example, missile silos) and area targets.

To replace the “veterans”

The issue of modernizing the United States’ nuclear arsenal is far from idle. LRSOs are to replace the winged AGM-86Bs, which were developed almost half a century ago and entered service in 1981. As the US Air Force Command admitted, over the years, these weapons have become increasingly difficult to maintain due to the outdated element base. In addition, modern Russian and Chinese anti-aircraft systems are capable of easily detecting and shooting down the relatively slow-moving AGM-86B.

However, at one time, this missile was a formidable weapon. AGM-86B flies about 2.5 thousand kilometers. The turbojet engine propels ammunition up to thousands of kilometers per hour. The wings and rudders are foldable, they are released from the fuselage two seconds after the start. An inertial navigation system is responsible for movement in flight: an on-board digital computer (BCVM), an inertial platform and a barometric altimeter. The missile is quite accurate – the circular probable deviation from the target does not exceed 80 meters, which is not at all critical for a nuclear weapon.

AGM-86B armed with B-52 strategic bombers. One plane takes on board up to 20 missiles: eight in the bomb bay and a dozen more on pylons under the wings. But for more modern strategic missile carriers B-1 and B-2 AGM-86B is not suitable due to its too large dimensions. And this is another reason why the Pentagon decided to update the arsenal of “strategists”.

The B-52 has been in service for over half a century – since February 1955. Although the aircraft’s lifespan was extended until 2030, these aircraft are clearly outdated. Sooner or later they will be sent to rest, and then the United States risks being left without carriers of air-launched nuclear cruise missiles.

“Gold” carrier

The main carriers of the LRSO will be the “invisible” B-21 Raider. The new generation strategic bombers have been developed since 2016 by the industrial giant Northrop Grumman. US Air Force Assistant Secretary for Purchasing, Technology and Logistics Darlene Costello said that two prototypes of the B-21 had been built by June 2021. Their maiden flight is scheduled for next year.

Judging by the available information, the promising “strategist” is in many ways similar to the predecessor B-2 Spirit.

The B-21 Raider bomber, like the B-2, is built according to the “flying wing” scheme, the main means of defense against enemy missiles is invisibility to radars due to the widespread use of stealth technologies. According to the Pentagon, the B-21 is capable of stealthily passing any modern air defense system in the world. However, the “raider” armed with long-range LRSOs may not need to enter the air defense zone – it is enough to launch the missile from a safe distance.

The Pentagon intends to order up to 145 aircraft. However, experts say the B-21 risks repeating the fate of the B-2, which is considered the most expensive production aircraft in aviation history. The price of one machine, taking into account research and development work, exceeded two billion dollars. The United States Air Force received only 21 Spirit, although the program provided for the delivery of more than 130 units.

The Pentagon has not yet announced the approximate cost of the B-21 bomber. But given the ever-growing appetites of the American defense industry and the general increase in spending on the development and creation of advanced weapons, Washington’s bold plans for 145 vehicles will have to be seriously adjusted, as will the number of LRSO cruise missiles intended for them.