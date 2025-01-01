Air defenses repelled Russian drone attack in Kyiv as British PM visits

54 minutes ago
by The Frontier Post

KYIV (Reuters): Air defenses were engaged in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Thursday to repel a Russian drone attack, officials said, and Reuters witness reported explosions in the city while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was visiting.

City officials said there were no casualties as a result of the attack, but a car was damaged by falling debris in one of the districts.

Russia regularly launches drones across Ukraine. On Thursday, Ukraine’s air force said it downed 34 out of 55 drones launched in an overnight attack, with a further 18 failing to reach targets.

You may also like