Air Force Academy Generals Fight Against Racism

F.P Report

WASHINGTON DC: A month into his tenure as Air Force Academy superintendent and before Black Lives Matter sparked a nationwide discussion on the treatment of minorities; Lt. Gen Jay Silveria pulled his 4,000 cadets and hundreds of officers, civilian professors and airmen into cavernous Mitchell Hall.

A racial slur had been written on a white board at the academy’s Preparatory School.

“At the time I was so hurt by a racial incident at the Air Force Academy,” Silveria, who will retire this month after 35 years in uniform, told The Gazette in an interview this week.

One story above them on a podium, there was a flush of angry red skin beneath the general’s closely shorn, salt-and-pepper hair. With cadets at stiff attention, Silveria barked at them in a manner that would have made his Air Force sergeant father proud.

“We have an opportunity here, 5,500 of us in this room, to think about what we are as an institution,” he told them.

Then he did something that may have had a bigger impact than any bomb the former F-15E Strike Eagle pilot ever dropped.

“Reach for your phones,” he ordered the cadets. “I’m serious; reach for your phones.”

The cadets pulled out their phones and, in unison, pressed record.

Silveria spoke in the crisp tone military leaders use to deliver orders.

“If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then get out,” the general told the thousands of cameras and, unintentionally, every social media site his young audience frequented.

It was a no-compromise message on racism and other societal ills that reached far beyond the academy’s gates. Just one of the videos was viewed 1.4 million times on YouTube.

“It wasn’t intended to be that big,” Silveria admits.

Controversy swirled around how Silveria dealt with the school’s nearly 1,000 seniors, they stayed on campus in quarantine as the academy closed its gates to the public. Classes for seniors were accelerated as the general firewalled the educational throttle toward the first early graduation in the school’s 66-year history.

“The whole purpose of the institution,” Silveria said, is providing America the lieutenants it needs.

“They are part of the national security system.”

Two of the seniors died, one death later ruled accidental and another deemed to be a suicide. The general mourned with his cadets but kept pushing.

“You don’t get a reprieve from preparing the force,” he said.

The class of 2020, seated 8 feet apart, graduated April 18. The academy sent a record number of cadets to pilot training, helping address a severe pilot shortfall that threatened Air Force missions overseas. And 86 of the graduates became the first lieutenants in the new Space Force.

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark will become the academy’s first Black leader at an institution that over three years has worked to stamp out racial bias in the ranks. “We have to acknowledge we have racism, we have bias,” Silveria said. “We have to find it and we have to fix it.”