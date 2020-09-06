Air Force Day today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Air Force Day will be observed with patriotic zeal on Monday (today) to commemorate dexterity and valor of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

Every year on September 7, Air Force Day is celebrated across the country to re-live the memory of 1965 war when our valiant pilots despite limited resources not only annihilated Indian air aggression but also inflicted humiliating defeat on the so-called mighty India through unprecedented skill in the warfare and insurmountable courage.