Air Marshal Sidhu stresses need for preparedness to face global challenges

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on Saturday sreessed the importance of maintaining the balance of power in the region while preparing for challenges at the global level.



His comments came during his address as the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 122nd Midshipmen and 30th Short Service Commission at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

The passing out parade ceremony, held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, saw the graduation of young officers who are now ready to take on new roles in the country’s defense.



Air Chief Marshal Sidhu, in his address, extended his congratulations to the newly graduated cadets, praising their excellent discipline during the parade, which he described as a reflection of their rigorous training.

“The Pakistan Naval Academy stands among the best institutions globally, and it is with pride that we see its graduates stepping forward to serve our nation,” said Sidhu.



“The Pakistan Navy has consistently played a pivotal role in safeguarding our maritime borders, ensuring the security of our nation at sea. In today’s world, where challenges abound, it is crucial that we stay committed to maintaining the regional balance of power,” he added.

Sidhu acknowledged the rapidly changing global security landscape, noting that the world faces numerous geopolitical, technological, and strategic challenges.



“We must confront these challenges with unwavering determination and preparedness. It is our responsibility to ensure peace and stability, not only within our borders but also in the larger regional and global contexts,” the Air Chief Marshal asserted.

He also highlighted the integration of modern technology into training programs, an essential component of military readiness. “The Pakistan Air Force continues to enhance its capabilities, strengthening the region’s balance of power,” he said. “Our forces must be equipped with the latest technological advancements to meet the evolving challenges of warfare and defense.”