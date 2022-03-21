Air Marshal Zahid becomes Vice Chief of Air Staff

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in April, 1987, said a PAF media release.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders’ Sch-ool and an operational air base.

In his staff appointmen-ts, the Air Marshal served at Air Headquarters as De-puty Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Director Gen-eral C4I and Assistant Chi-ef of the Air Staff (Plans).

