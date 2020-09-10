Air raid leaves eight rebels dead

KANDAHAR (Agencies): More than eight Taliban fighters were killed and six others were wounded due to air attack carried out by Afghan air forces in southern Kandahar province.

Press office of Atal army corps in the south of the country by releasing a statement reported, Afghan air forces targeted terrorists’ hideout in Maiwand district of the province, as a result eight insurgents were killed and six more were wounded.

Taliban said nothing about the incident so far.