Airbus changes course due to US reconnaissance aircraft

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The American Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft for-ced a civilian Airbus A330 aircraft flying over the Black Sea from Tel Aviv to Moscow to change course.

According to the information portals Flightrada-r24 and Radarbox, which track flights, the incident occurred the day before at around 10:00 Moscow time at approximately 42-44 degrees north latitude and 37-39 degrees east longitude.

According to reports, the civilian liner was forced to drop altitude. As indicated by the resource PlaneRadar, the US Air Force plane, which became a participant in the incident, took off from the Souda base on the island of Crete under the callsign OLIVEW92. Later, while flying over the Russian border, he changed it to HOMER59.

American military aircraft regularly appear over the Black Sea.

So, on the eve of the Russian Su-27 and Su-30 took to the air to escort the RC-135 and CL-600 “Artemis” reconnaissance and prevent violations of the state border.

Rosaviatsia respond: The Federal Air Transport Agency does not comment on media reports that the passenger airliner on the Tel Aviv – Moscow flight had to change course due to the risk of a rapprochement with an American reconnaissance aircraft, a spokesman for the department told RIA Novosti on Saturday.

“We are not commenting,” said a representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency.