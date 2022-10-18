Airport firefighters threaten strikes, may disrupt Christmas travel

Lucas Baird

Nearly 800 firefighters at airports around Australia will vote on whether to take strike action, which threatens to throw the end-of-year travel rush into chaos from late November and through December.

The United Firefighters Union (UFU) will put the matter to its members for a vote from Wednesday, as they push employer Airservices Australia – the government-owned air navigation and safety service – for more resources.

UFU aviation branch secretary Wes Garret said there was no certainty that, “if there was a fire, we’d be able to deal with it” as there “will not be enough firefighters to rescue passengers from a burning aircraft”.

Airservices Australia disputes this, and says it complies with all regulations enforced by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

Still, industrial action this late in the year may disrupt thousands of holidays planned for Christmas and New Year. It is typically one of the most profitable periods for airlines and airports and their first since international and domestic borders fully reopened earlier in 2022.

Mr Garret said he was aware of the toll any industrial action would have on travellers, but believed the union had no other option left.

“[Airservices Australia’s] inaction has left us with two options – continue to put the travelling public at risk or bring these issues to the most important stakeholders, the public. The next two weeks will see a vote take place, but we fully expect a yes vote to take strike action,” Mr Garret said.

While the union says about 94 firefighters – or 12 per cent of the workforce – took a redundancy during COVID-19, leaving them understaffed at airports, Airservices Australia says it has hired to fill these gaps and “staff numbers [have] remained well above the minimum” for fire and rescue services.

It said it continued to negotiate to finalise a new enterprise agreement. “We have made a generous pay increase offer of 11.5 per cent over three years,” an Airservices Australia spokeswoman said.

“Airservices will take all steps necessary to prevent disruptions to flights as a result of the industrial action. Our priority is to ensure the safe and efficient continuation of our services to keep Australian aviation moving.”

“We are calling for the UFUA to abandon their strike ballot and return to negotiations.”

Industry sources suggested strike action was unlikely and believed it to be sabre-rattling on behalf of the union to get its preferred outcome from the pay deal talks. Meanwhile, one airline believed there were contingency plans in place at airports should firefighters walk off the job.

It comes as domestic flight attendants at Qantas consider similar industrial action as they fight over the length of shifts and pay, with the earliest they could start industrial action November 18.

