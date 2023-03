F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan’s private airline AirSial has decided to expand its weekly flights operation to Saudi Arabia from March 29 in response to the rising number of pilgrims in Ramadan.

According to sources, four weekly flights will be operated from Lahore to Saudi Arabia on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

AirSial has started booking for Umrah pilgrims.

It was also learnt that the rise in flight numbers has resulted in lower air fares.