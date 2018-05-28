Airstrike: Six Taliban militants killed in Paktia

Monitoring Desk

PAKTIA: Afghan officials claimed that at least six Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike conducted by foreign forces in Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The Provincial Governor’s office issued a statement on Monday and it claimed that the airstrike was conducted on late Sunday and at least six Taliban fighters were dead and five others were injured.

The statement added that the airstrike was conducted

in Kohsin area of Sayed Karam of the province and the militants were targeted in the area.

Sayed Karam is an insecure district in the province in which militants have activities and frequently target local security forces.

