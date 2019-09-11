Airstrikes kill 17 Taliban, ISIS militants

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: The security forces conducted multiple airstrikes in various provinces in the past 24 killing at last 17 Taliban and ISIS militants.

The military officials said Tuesday that the security forces conducted an airstrike in Khugyani district of Nangarhar province which killed 1 ISIS militant.

The officials further added that a similar airstrike killed 5 Taliban militants and destroyed a small weapons cache in Ghorian district of Herat.

Furthermore, an airstrike killed a Taliban fighter in Jurm district of Badakhshan province, the officials said, adding that a similar air raid killed 3 Taliban militants in Deh Yak district of Ghazni.

The officials also added that an airstrike in Jaji district of Paktiya killed 7 Taliban militants and destroyed a small cache of weapons.

The security forces also conducted an airstrike in Tarnek Wa Jeldek district of Zabul which destroyed a car bomb, the officials added. (KhaamaPress)