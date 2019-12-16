Airstrikes kill 18 Taliban in Ghor, Uruzgan and Kandahar

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A series of airstrikes killed at least 18 Taliban militants in Ghor, Uruzan and Kandahar provinces, the informed military officials said Sunday.

The officials further added that the security forces conducted the airstrikes in the past 24 hours in the three provinces.

Elaborating further, the officials said an airstrike killed 12 militants in Dowlatyar district of Ghor province in the central parts of the country.

Another airstrike in Shaid-e Hasad district of Uruzgan killed 3 Taliban militants, the officials said, adding that a similar airstrike killed 3 more Taliban militants in Khakrez district of Kandahar.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the airstrikes so far. (Khaama Press)