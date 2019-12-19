Airstrikes, Special Forces’ raids kill 9 Taliban militants in 3 provinces

KABUL (Khaama Press): A series of airstrikes and Special Forces’ operations killed 9 Taliban militants in three provinces in the past 24 hours.

The military officials said Thursday the Afghan Special Forces killed 2 Taliban militants and destroyed a small cache of weapons in Nad Ali district of Helmand.

The officials further added that the Special Forces killed 3 Taliban militants and destroyed a small cache of weapons during a similar raid in Balkh district of northern Balkh province.

Meanwhile, an airstrike killed 3 Taliban militants in Bermal district of Paktiya province, the officials said.

The officials also added that a similar airstrike killed one Taliban militant in Nahri Shahi district of Balkh.