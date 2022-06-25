Aisam is ‘proud to be representing’ Pakistan at Wimbledon

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani tennis star Aisam Ul Haq is representing Pakistan in Wimbledon 2022 and the 42-year-old tennis player is proud to be representing his country at the event.

Taking to Twitter, Aisam shared a picture of himself standing on a tennis court and wrote, “Grass is not always greener on the other side but surely there is no tournament like @wimbledon and the grass courts here are definitely more greener than any courts in this world.”

“Happy and blessed to be back again on these grounds and proud to be representing my country,” he added.

Wimbledon 2022 will be held from June 27 to July 10. The third Grand Slam event of the season will see the world’s best players compete at Wimbledon, with defending champion Novak Djokovic, two-time titlist Rafael Nadal and 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in action.