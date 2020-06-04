Aisam says domestic tennis events can resume

KARACHI (PPI): Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi says international tennis events will take time to resume but domestic tennis events can start while following certain SOPs relevant to the game.

Aisam feels that tennis activities would take three to four months to resume but it can be started domestically while following SOPs. “Only a player uses his or her racket and balls could also be marked so that each player serve with the ball marked respectively for them. While should also sit at a distance too,” Aisam told PPI.

He further said that international events can’t be organized since players would be travelling from 140 countries, where tennis is actively played and keeping them into isolation etc won’t be manageable. “International events will need time to organize and it won’t be happening anytime soon. It is not manageable for anyone to host around 80 players coming from different countries providing accommodation and several other things with SOPs,” he said.

While speaking on youth’s sticking on mobile and computer screens, Aisam said that youngsters, who were already staying away from grounds and parks and indulging in video games, were now further attracted towards video games as the Covid-19 pandemic rages.

He thinks that it was unavoidable under the present circumstances as social distancing are necessary but he said that the youth can be inclined towards e-games that require hand and body movements, which would be a better way to keep youngsters busy while also keeping their love for field sports alive.

The different between video games and simulated e-games, which required hand and body movements, are that that e-games need hand and body movements with sensor joy-sticks and are mostly sports like tennis oriented.

However, video games, which are more popular among the youth, are mostly violence oriented where gamers are either soldiers or other militants using firearms and ammunition.

However, sports oriented games are also popular like football games. Aisam thinks that the modern digital games, which virtually require hand and body movements, should be the ones our youth should be playing while being away from grounds, parks and courts.

“While playing e-games a player physically emulate a sportsperson on the screen and moves body and hand like a sportsperson. Although it is not an equally healthy substitute of field sports, yet I think it is the best available solution while observing social distancing and keeping close to field sports,” said Aisam, Pakistan’s most successful tennis player ever.

An e-commerce giant Daraz.pk has entered Pakistan gaming industry with 19 mobile games. Aisam thinks that companies, which entering the gaming industry, should focus on games that requires physical activity, like emulating players on screen as it will keep the real sport close to heart of the youngsters and when the things get better, they will return to grounds and courts.

Aisam is also of the view that the online video games have been making the youth lazy and the youngsters have already been reluctant to get to the field and now the pandemic has further pushed them closer to the mobile and computer screens, which is certainly unhealthy. The most decorated tennis player of Pakistan Aisam believes that the youngsters should remain physically active as much as possible while strictly following social distancing rules to remain healthy.