Aisam-ul-Haq appointed as Goodwill Ambassador of Punjab government

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Pakistan’s ace tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador of the Punjab government by the provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, here on Wednesday.

Masood met the tennis star and extended his full support to Aisam’s newly launched initiative for the grooming and coaching of young tennis players.

During the meeting, Masood said that the provincial government would completely patronize Aisam’s Ace tennis academy and announced a special tennis talent hunt programme in the province in collaboration with his initiative.

“Aisam is the pioneer of tennis in Pakistan,” he said. ” We are working to revive tennis in the country.”

Furthermore, he assured the tennis star to provide training space to Ace academy players at Punjab National Tennis Stadium’s adjacent courts.

Meanwhile, Aisam expressed his gratitude to the Punjab government for appointing him the Goodwill Ambassador.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 42-year-old tennis player had earlier launched a talent hunt programme for tennis with trials held in four major cities across Pakistan: Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Karachi.