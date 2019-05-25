Aishwarya Rai admits to working in Mani Ratnam’s next

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Both of them are now set to collaborate once again for a historical drama. Aishwarya didn’t sign any project post Fanney Khan and recently during an interview the actress accepted the fact that she is a part of Mani Ratnam’s next which has been in the news for a while now.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam’s bond goes way back to her debut film Iruvar in 1997. Both of them are now set to collaborate once again for a historical drama. Aishwarya didn’t sign any project post Fanney Khan and recently during an interview the actress accepted the fact that she is a part of Mani Ratnam’s next which has been in the news for a while now. Though the actress did not spill the beans on what the film is going to be about, she confirmed her presence in it and said, “What I will commit to is because even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won’t say I agreed…I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani so ya, that is happening.” Well, we are super excited about this collab. What about you?

Though the actress did not spill the beans on what the film is going to be about, she confirmed her presence in it and said, “What I will commit to is because even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won’t say I agreed…I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani so ya, that is happening.”

Courtesy: (Filmfare)