Aitzaz Ahsan slams Nawaz, judiciary in farewell speech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party senator Aitzaz Ahsan slammed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the country’s judiciary in his farewell speech at the Senate on Thursday.

“Instead of using their pens, judges exceed their authority through their speeches instead,” he said.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that he agreed one hundred percent with PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, who had urged all state institutions to remain within their limit, last week.

“Musharraf tried to bribe me by offering the post of prime minister,” he said. “I have been struggling against dictators since 1964.”

Aitzaz Ahsan slammed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by saying that he was criticising the judiciary to make way for a military coup.

He said that constitutional limits had been violated when cash envelopes were distributed among participants of Faizabad dharna.

